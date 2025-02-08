MTSU 2025 football schedule announced by CUSA

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee’s 2025 football schedule includes six home games, three mid-week contests (“Weekday CUSA”), and a non-conference slate with two first-time opponents as Conference USA announced the league schedules on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders’ 111th football season and second under Head Coach Derek Mason includes home dates with Austin Peay, Marshall, new league member Missouri State, defending CUSA champion Jacksonville State, FIU, and Sam Houston.

The road contests include Wisconsin, Nevada, Kennesaw State, Delaware, WKU, and New Mexico State.

The Blue Raiders will open the 2025 season at home Aug. 30 against in-state rival Austin Peay in the first meeting between the two schools since 2010. MTSU owns a 39-12-2 record against the Governors in a series that began in 1936.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes, and some may move in the future to accommodate national television selections. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.



2025 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

Aug. 30 AUSTIN PEAY

Sept. 6 at Wisconsin

Sept. 13 at Nevada

Sept. 20 MARSHALL

Sept. 27 at Kennesaw State

Oct. 8 MISSOURI STATE (Wednesday)

Oct. 22 at Delaware (Wednesday)

Oct. 29 JAX STATE (Wednesday)

Nov. 8 FIU

Nov. 15 at WKU

Nov. 22 SAM HOUSTON

Nov. 29 at New Mexico State

Dec. 5 CUSA Championship

Conference games in bold

Home games in ALL CAPS

All dates are subject to change

Source: MTSU

