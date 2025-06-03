MTSU 2025 Football Promotional Schedule is Set

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Football is gearing up for an exciting fall at Floyd Stadium, where the Blue Raiders will host six home games during the 2025 season. Each game will feature a theme designed to unite the Blue Raider community and honor groups who make a difference. With group tickets now on sale, it’s the perfect time to rally your friends, coworkers, church groups, or youth teams and be part of the action together this season.

August 30 vs. Austin Peay

#BLUEnited – Community Day

Faith and Family Day

September 20 vs. Marshall

Game Sponsor: Ascend Federal Credit Union

Homecoming

Hall of Fame

Blue Raider Kids Club

October 8 vs. Missouri State

Game Sponsor: Window World

Educator Appreciation

Youth Sports – Celebration of Excellence

October 29 vs. Jacksonville State

Game Sponsor: Murfreesboro Medical Clinic

Breast Cancer Awareness

Healthcare Appreciation

Trunk or Treat

November 8 vs. FIU

Game Sponsor: Mid-South Ford & The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces

Scout Day

Family Weekend

November 22 vs. Sam Houston

Senior Day

Lightning’s Reading Club

Group tickets are on sale for the 2025 season!

The athletic department is thrilled to announce that group tickets are now available for all six homes games for the 2025 season. For those interested in bringing a group of friends, family, co-workers, church members or youth sports teams and groups can now purchase tickets for only $12 (regularly $22) when purchasing 20+ tickets directly through the Blue Raider Ticket Office. Group tickets are available in the Family Fun Zone of Floyd Stadium or in the south end zone near the Blue Raider Beer Garden. The $12 price reflects a traditional group ticket purchase where the group leader contacts the ticket office and makes one bulk purchase of 20+ tickets. Additionally, several benefits exist when purchasing group tickets including:

“Welcome to Floyd Stadium” recognition with your group’s name on the Jumbotron during the game

Reserved block seating so your entire group may sit together

$10 savings off regular price ticket

Food Voucher add-on option available

On-field opportunities like Blue Raider High-Five Tunnel, Presenting the Colors or National Anthem performance.

*Minimum ticket purchase required. Various for each experience

Click HERE and fill out the form if your group is interested in purchasing group tickets in the 2025 Blue Raider Football season.

Party Tent Packages are also now on sale for the perfect hassle-free tailgate experience on a Blue Raider football gameday! With one of our three different ticket/tent packages, reserved tickets can be located in our Family Fun Zone end zone or the Blue Raider Beer Garden end zone, depending on your group’s preferences and availability. Party tent locations are available in the grass near the Greenland Drive parking lot, with limited availability in The Grove as well. If you require additional group tickets above what your package offers, tickets are only $12 (group rate) when purchased in advance at the time of your booking.

Package #1 – One 20’x20′ Tent, Four 60″ Round Tables, One 8′ Serving Table, 20 Chairs, 20 Reserved Game Tickets, One Parking Pass

Package #2 – One 20’x40′ Tent, Six 60″ Round Tables, Two 8′ Serving Table, 50 Chairs, 50 Reserved Game Tickets, Two Parking Passes

Package #3 – One 40’x40′ Tent, Ten 60″ Round Tables, Two 8′ Serving Table, 100 Chairs, 100 Reserved Game Tickets, Four Parking Passes

For more information on a traditional group ticket outing, or for our Party Tent Packages, contact John Paul at 615-904-8082.

