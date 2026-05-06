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Home News MTE to Relocate Power Line Along N. Thompson Lane for Improved Reliability

MTE to Relocate Power Line Along N. Thompson Lane for Improved Reliability

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Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will begin a power line relocation project in the N. Thompson Lane and Wilkinson Pike area, with a tentative start date of May 11, 2026. The project is expected to take approximately four months.

This relocation is part of MTE’s ongoing efforts to improve system reliability and accessibility. The existing power line currently runs through the Stones River National Battlefield property. The project will move the line to the roadway along Wilkinson Pike and N. Thompson Lane, allowing for easier access and more efficient maintenance.

 

The existing line will remain until all communications providers have transferred their equipment to the new route.

Motorists and residents in the area may notice utility crews working along the roadway throughout the project. Traffic control measures will be in place, which may include lane shifts or temporary delays. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

MTE reminds drivers that utility crews are protected under Tennessee’s Move Over Law. When approaching utility vehicles stopped on the roadside, drivers are required to slow down and move over to the next lane when it is safe to do so.

MTE appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this important infrastructure improvement is completed safely.

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