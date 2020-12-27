MTE Services Back Online Monday Following Disruptions

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) is pleased to report critical services such as service requests, outage reporting and payment processing will resume normal operation at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec 28.

“Our team has made tremendous strides to restore or reroute communications channels so our members can have all the services they expect,” MTE President Chris Jones said. “And we will continue to work with and support AT&T personnel as they rebuild their infrastructure.”

In the aftermath of the explosion that crippled AT&T’s Middle Tennessee connectivity infrastructure, MTE lost its ability to receive outage reports, respond to requests for service and process member payments. In response, MTE announced disconnections and late fees would be suspended until normal operations could resume.

With normal operations poised to resume Monday, Jones said MTE will resume normal disconnection processes and fees on Wednesday. However, MTE will continue to waive disconnect/reconnect fees for nonpayment, just as it has since the beginning of the pandemic.

MTE also set up alternate phone numbers on Christmas Day while normal communications channels were down. While those numbers will still work, all MTE’s normal phone numbers are now functional.

MTE will continue to update members on www.mtemc.com and its social media channels as new information becomes available.

