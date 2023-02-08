MTE’s Chris Jones Receives Rutherford County Chamber’s Business Person of the Year Award

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Jones was recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration held Tuesday, Feb.7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.

Chris Jones is MTE’s President and just the fifth CEO in the cooperative’s 85-year history. A 24-year veteran of MTE, he is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he earned his degree in communications.

During his tenure as CEO, Jones has navigated the organization through several severe weather events, the acquisition of United Communications and the merger with the Murfreesboro Electric Department. He spearheaded efforts to persuade the Tennessee General Assembly to allow cooperatives to provide broadband services to rural areas. In 2018, MTE acquired United Communications to expand broadband in underserved Middle Tennessee counties.

Jones is active in Middle Tennessee, serving MTE members and the community through several avenues. He is a graduate of Leadership Rutherford, past chair of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, chair of Destination Rutherford, past chair and current board member of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, board member of United Communications, the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association, the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association and United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

In 2022, he received the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s J.C. Brown CEO Communication Leadership Award, which recognizes an electric cooperative or public power district CEO/general manager committed to advancing communication. Jones has also been awarded the Pinnacle Award from Leadership Rutherford and the Rutherford County Impact Award from the Nashville Business Journal.

Jones lives in Murfreesboro with his wife, Bonita, a retired teacher. They have two grown daughters, Cayln and Chrisln.

“This recognition means a lot, because I know it is mostly a reflection of the reputation and impact of MTE to our home community,” Jones said. “I am proud to be a resident of Rutherford County, and I certainly appreciate the work and scope of the chamber.”

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,700 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, Wilson, and Davidson counties.

For more information, please visit www.mte.com.