MTCS Rushing Attack Brigs First State Title in School History

The second game of the Thursday slate should’ve had a tagline; something along the lines of, “If you like the run game, this one is for you.”

Both of these teams were tough, physical, and solely focused on going home with a golden football. They were also familiar with one another because this was a rematch of a closely contested 16-14 MTCS win in the regular season.

MTCS came out of the gates looking better than Friendship as their single wing offense and pre-snap eye candy was gashing the Commanders on the ground. It was through the air however that the Cougars opened up the scoring with a nice throw and even better diving catch from Yates Geren to Brooks Jones to cap off a 99-yard drive.

Tyson Wolcott, who was Friendship’s best player on Thursday, eventually answered with a touchdown run but the PAT was missed. MTCS then kept Friendship off the board until there was less than five minutes remining. This was helped by a fumble returned for a touchdown by Eli Wilson who also had a 50 yard touchdown run during the two quarter shutout of the Commanders.

Yates Geren added a rushing touchdown of his own in the third quarter and the Cougars scored once in each quarter which ended up being more than enough to go into Chattanooga and win their first ever title in program history under a first year head coach with a final score of 28-13.