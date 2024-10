October 18, 2024 – A stop of a Chrysler 300 for illegally parking in a handicapped parking spot led to the discovery of a stolen handgun in possession by 26-year-old male from Nashville on Thursday.

The gun was stolen from a Smyrna gun store burglary that occurred back in May.

He was arrested and booked in the Wilson County Jail.

Source: MJPD

