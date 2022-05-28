The city of Mt Juliet will host a Memorial Day fireworks show on Monday, May 30th, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. from the Circle P Ranch (563 E Main St, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122) and are presented by Needham’s Nursery and Circle P Ranch. They have contracted with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department to provide traffic control at the event parking location. Mt. Juliet Police Officers will also be in the area to monitor traffic and assist if needed.

Please remember that our roadways will see an increase in traffic during the event, so minor delays should be expected. Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, barbecue grills, and parking on roadway shoulders and medians are prohibited.

There will be limited parking available at the Circle P field right outside of the gate, but there are several other local parking lots down Division Street and Mount Juliet Road, including Victory Baptist Church, the Mount Juliet train station, Mount Juliet Church of Christ, Jones Parkand more! Attendees are asked to please not park on the roads.