Mt Juliet Resident Oliver Steele to Appear on American Idol

On this week of American Idol Season 21, auditions week will end but not before local Mount Juliet musician, Oliver Steele stands before Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Not only is this the last week of auditions, but Steele was also the very last contestant to audition for the show.

We caught up with Steele who tells us this wasn’t his first time auditioning for Idol. It is actually his fourth or fifth time; however, he didn’t make it before the judges until now.

Unlike his previous attempts to make it onto the show, American Idol reached out to him to ask if he would come back one more time.

Steele’s love for music comes from his father, Toby Steele, who spent years as a musician with a storied life of meeting Chet Atkins, opening for B.B. King and being mentored by the Texas Troubadours.

Steele performed two songs for his audition – “Change the World,” which he said was his favorite song his dad performed and “In My Life”. While we don’t know if Idol will show both songs he performed, Idol shared a social media clip with a few seconds of “Change the World.”

To find out if Steele makes it past the audition round to Hollywood Week, watch American Idol on Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm central on ABC.