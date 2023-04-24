Mt Juliet Resident Oliver Steele Makes Top 20 on American Idol

On Sunday night, the top 26 American Idol hopefuls were cut to the top 20 which included Mount Juliet resident, Oliver Steele.

Steele performed an original song, “Too Soon” which he recorded in Nashville.

Luke Bryan commented, “To stand up there at this point in the competition and create the mood with an original song of yours, great job, 10 out of 10 for that one.”

Added Lionel Richie, “Songwriter, check. Stylist, check. … Your talent is on fire. Enjoy this round.”

Steele added on social media, “I made the #Top20 of @AmericanIdol! Now I need your votes to help get me to the #Top12!” Voting for the episode has ended.

Watch tonight on ABC at 7 pm as the top 20 will perform for a chance to be in the top 12.

Follow Oliver Steele on Instagram for the latest updates.