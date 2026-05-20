Mt. Juliet Man Charged In Multiple Burglaries Following Apartment Investigation

A suspicious person investigation at a vacant apartment in Mt. Juliet led to the arrest of a Murfreesboro man who police say confessed to multiple recent burglaries.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, officers responded earlier in the day to a report of an individual unlawfully staying inside a vacant apartment at the Creekside Apartment Complex.

Police said the man fled the scene on foot but was quickly located and taken into custody behind Providence Wine and Spirits.

Detectives continued the investigation and said the suspect later confessed to multiple recent crimes connected to vehicle burglaries in the community.

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The 19-year-old Murfreesboro man has been charged with four counts of vehicle burglary and one count of residential burglary.

The charges and allegations referenced by police are accusations of criminal conduct only and do not constitute evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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