MT Athletics Announces 2024-25 Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2024-25 women’s basketball promotional schedule, which includes theme nights and giveaways.
The Blue Raiders open their home slate on Friday, Nov. 8 against Grand Canyon at 6:30 p.m. CT.
No matter which game you attend, Blue Raider fans of all ages will find something fun to do on the concourse. The Family Fun Zone, filled with inflatables and activities for Little Blue Raider fans will be set up along the west side behind section D.
The Blue Raider Beer Garden will make its appearance in the Murphy Center at the top of section D. Open to all fans 21 & up, the Blue Raider Beer Garden features local craft beers and a spot to socialize while watching Blue Raider basketball.
Do not miss your chance to be inside the Murphy Center! Fans can now purchase single-game tickets to see the Blue Raiders inside the historic Murphy Center.
All tickets are reserved for only $15 online and no fees are charged when purchasing online. All tickets are mobile, so after completing your online purchase it is highly recommended to add the tickets to your smart phone from your account.
Fans can also purchase tickets at the Murphy Center box office on game days starting two hours prior to tip off. All ages 3 and up require a ticket for entry.
Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the Blue Raider Ticket Office. For more information, call the Blue Raider Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.
Following is a breakdown of the women’s promotional events:
November 8th vs. GCU | 6:30 PM – Home Opener
- Clear Bag and Women’s Basketball Poster Giveaway
November 17th vs. Alcorn State | 2 PM – Princess Ball
- Meet & Greet Princesses on the concourse pregame
- Fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite princess!
- Light Up Tiara Giveaway
November 19th vs. TN Tech | 6:30 PM – Turkey Trot
- Thanksgiving Themed Activities
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss at Halftime
- Alumni Appreciation – discounted tickets available through the Alumni Office.
December 4th vs. SIUE | 11 AM – Murfreesboro City Schools Education Day
January 2nd vs. FIU | 6:30 PM – We Back Pat Night
January 4th vs. Liberty | 3 PM – Honoring Local Heroes
- Next Level Club Luncheon
January 23rd vs. Sam Houston | 6:30 PM – Boy Band Night/ Mental Health Awareness
- Student Giveaway: Boy Band T-Shirt
January 25th vs. LA Tech | 12 PM – International Day/Blue Raider Kids Club Day
- Pre-Game Lightning’s Birthday Party for Blue Raider Kids Club Members
- Fan Favorite – Baby Race!
February 6th vs. JAX State | 6:30 PM – National Women & Girls in Sports Day
- Women’s Sports Teams Pre-Game Clinic
- NGWSD Poster Giveaway
February 8th vs. Kennesaw State | 5 PM – Think Pink
- Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pink Giveaway
- Discounted Admission for fans wearing PINK.
- Girl Scout Day
- MTSU Cheer Kids Clinic; more information will be released later.
February 15th vs. WKU | 2 PM – Blue Out
- BEAT WKU Buttons Giveaway
February 27th vs. New Mexico State | 6:30PM – Black History Month
- MTSU Employee Appreciation
March 1st vs. UTEP | 1 PM – Celebrating HERstory
- Senior Day & Basketball Alumni Reunion
- Next Level Club Brunch
- T-Shirt Giveaway
* All promotional nights/giveaways are subject to change and while supplies last.
