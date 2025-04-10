MPD Working To Catch Car Burglars, Warns Residents Not To Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are actively investigating a recent increase in motor vehicle burglaries occurring throughout the city. These incidents have been reported at various locations including hotels, apartment complexes, and residential areas.

Police are urging Murfreesboro residents to remain vigilant and to avoid confronting the burglars, who are known to carry firearms.

“Never take matters into your own hands,” said CID Sergeant Tommy Massey. “Do not put your life in danger trying to protect personal property.”

The burglars have been captured on surveillance videos wearing masks and gloves. They break into vehicles by checking for unlocked doors, breaking windows, or smashing sunroof glass to bypass alarm systems.

“The burglars are mainly looking for firearms,” Massey said. “They have left other high-dollar items behind.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department recently arrested a teenager who is also believed to be involved in numerous car break-ins in Murfreesboro on Sunday, February 9, at several hotels and apartment complexes off Medical Center Parkway. MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has obtained 34 juvenile petition warrants for that teenager in connection with these crimes.

MPD detectives are working closely with the MNPD, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, all of which have reported similar vehicle burglaries.

“With this joint effort, we are hoping to apprehend those responsible for these crimes and bring them to justice,” Massey said.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police and to secure their vehicles by locking doors and removing valuables from sight.

