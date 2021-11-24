Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has set up four mobile surveillance cameras at local retail establishments ahead of Black Friday shopping. The surveillance trailers will not only deter crime but will give police an extra set of eyes during the busy shopping week, a police captain said.

“Mobile surveillance trailers are not only a crime deterrent, they also never get tired or need breaks,” said MPD Captain Cary Gensemer.

Gensemer is hopeful the trailers give holiday shoppers piece of mind knowing their cars will be safer from burglars and they will also potentially deter other criminal activity.

The surveillance trailers can be moved from location to location based on the need and crime trends.

“We can remotely monitor the cameras 24/7, and they record for up to six weeks.” Gensemer said.

Shoppers are also urged to Park Smart. Be sure to lock your car and hide your valuables.