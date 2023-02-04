MPD Sergeant Retires After More Than Three Decades

Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the City of Murfreesboro.

“I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community,” Higgins said. “I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”

Higgins began his career with MPD as a patrol officer in Feb. 1991. In addition to his patrol duties, he was a bike patrol officer and later promoted to patrol sergeant.

“Sergeant devoted the past three decades to serving our community,” said Police Chief Michael Bowen. “We would like to congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his dedications and commitment to our agency.”

Higgins was presented with his retirement badge and service weapon on Thursday, Feb. 2.