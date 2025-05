May 30, 2025 – Murfreesboro detectives need your help identifying the individuals in the video below.

A wallet—containing cash and debit cards— was stolen from an unlocked Jeep Grand Cherokee at Titans Tire Shop & Services, on NW Broad Street. An unidentified man was seen entering the SUV. The man and woman left the tire shop in a silver vehicle.

If you recognize either of them, please contact Detective Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

