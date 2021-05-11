MPD Peace Officer Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Fallen Goes Virtual

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The annual Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony in honor of fallen officers will be virtual due to COVID. It will air on various broadcast and social media platforms, at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

National Police Week began in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy recognized May 15 as Police Officers Memorial Day.

“This is a time for us to pay special tribute to all law enforcement officers who gave their lives while serving their community,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “While honoring these fallen officers, we also recognize the brave men and women who currently protect and serve our communities daily.”

In past years, the ceremony has taken place at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza, and the Memorial Wall located at the MPD headquarters on N. Highland Ave.

Residents can watch the Peace Officers Memorial Service on CityTV and can be viewed on Comcast Xfinity channel 3 & 1094, AT&T Uverse channel 99, Roku, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and City website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv. The virtual service will also be available on the City’s and police department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here