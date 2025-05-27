MPD Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins at Multiple Locations

May 26, 2025 – Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred Monday afternoon at the Fountains at Gateway, Manson Pike Trailhead, and the pickleball courts on Golf Lane.

The individuals pictured are wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries, felony theft, credit card fraud, and vandalism. They were last seen in a silver Hyundai SUV bearing Tennessee license plate BFB0638. The tag is registered to a different vehicle.

If you recognize them or have any information that could help identify the suspects, please contact Detective Ferree at 629-201-5628.

