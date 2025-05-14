Movies Under the Stars Returns This June

Movies Under the Stars is back with an incredible lineup of movies – and an extra night, too! Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and settle in for a relaxing evening featuring family favorites you won’t want to miss.

The first movie this summer is Migration, and it will be shown on June 2nd, 5th, 6th and 7th. The movies start at dark and this a FREE event for the community.

Locations:

Mondays – Barfield Park

Thursdays – Siegel Neighborhood Park

Fridays – Cannnonsburgh Village

Saturdays – The Fountains

Please check out the website at www.MurfreesboroParks.com for all the upcoming movies and dates (there are a few changes on holidays). Or click https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2381/Movies-Under-the-Stars.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email