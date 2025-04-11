Motorcyclist Killed in Murfreesboro Crash

A motorcyclist has died following a serious crash Thursday.

The collision happened on North Rutherford Boulevard at Greenland Avenue, shutting down the intersection in both directions. It involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while the scene remains closed for the investigation.

