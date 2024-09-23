Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Broad Street in Murfreesboro

A crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Singer Road in Murfreesboro on Sunday, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist involved.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Singer Road, leading to the motorcycle colliding with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but succumbed to injuries. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Broad Street at Singer Road was closed for hours and traffic was rerouted onto Florence Road, causing delays for drivers in the area.

The crash is being investigated by the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email