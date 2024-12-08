Motlow State Community College Donates Over 200 Phones to Dismas House

Motlow State Community College is pleased to announce the donation of 226 T-Mobile phones to Dismas House, reinforcing its commitment to community impact and

support. This initiative represents a significant step forward in its partnership with Dismas

House, an organization dedicated to helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully

reintegrate into society.

The phones were part of a larger effort launched in the fall of 2021 to support first-generation students at Motlow State. The initiative aimed to equip students with essential tools for academic success, including unlimited text, talk, 5G hotspot, and Wi-Fi services on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. This program was instrumental in boosting student engagement and retention, particularly among those facing economic challenges.

After distributing the phones to students, further assessment of the student population’s needs revealed 226 remaining phones. Rather than letting these valuable devices go unused, in collaboration with T-Mobile, Dismas House was identified as an organization that could greatly benefit from them.

“We are passionate about creating real, lasting impact in our community,” said Dr. Michael Torrence, President of Motlow State Community College. “By donating these phones to Dismas House, we are making the most of our work with T-Mobile, ensuring these

resources continue to serve those in need.”

Dismas House plays a crucial role in providing support and resources to individuals transitioning back into society. The donation of these phones will not only ease the financial burden on residents, who otherwise would need to purchase their own devices and service plans, but will also help them reconnect with family, apply for jobs, and build a stable future.

“We’re grateful for the generous donation of T-Mobile phones by Motlow State Community

College,” said Phillip Hill, Vice President of Operations, Dismas House. “Phones are a lifeline for our residents and equips them with the tools they need for independent living. We look forward to further exploring our partnership with Motlow State Community College.”

“This partnership with Dismas House reflects our shared commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive community,” said Alissa Roebuck, Executive Assistant to the President at Motlow State Community College. “We are proud to contribute to the success of Dismas House residents and believe this donation is the best way to extend the impact of our original project.”

Motlow State Community College is dedicated to driving positive change, and this donation

represents just one of many ways we are working to support our community. We are excited about the future of our relationship with Dismas House and the potential impact we can create together.

About Motlow State Community College

Motlow State Community College is a leader in higher education, committed to student success, workforce development, and community engagement. With campuses across Tennessee, Motlow State serves as a pillar of learning and innovation, dedicated to empowering students and enriching the community.

About Dismas House

Founded in Nashville in 1974 by the late Father Jack Hickey, a Vanderbilt University chaplain, Dismas House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides housing and holistic support services to formerly incarcerated men. Dismas also provides life skills classes, legal support, employment training, access to employment, mental health assessments, behavioral health counseling, substance abuse support and educational programming—all critical services to help formerly incarcerated individuals make a successful transition back into the community. Learn more at dismas.org.

