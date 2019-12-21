Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Headed to Nashville

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison are coming to Nashville.

The bands added new stadium dates to their tour which was announced on Wednesday.

They will make a stop in Nashville on June 29 at Nissan Stadium.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said of the new dates in a statement to Rolling Stone: “The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced … well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger… this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx added: “Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Monday, January 6.