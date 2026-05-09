Mother’s Day 2026 Dining Deals to Know About

If you are looking for a way to treat Mom this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10th. Here is a list of places offering deals.

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The Cheesecake Factory – Get more cheesecake (and everything else) for your buck with this delicious Mother’s Day gift card deal. You’ll get a complimentary $10 bonus card for every $50 in The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online from Apr. 27 through May 10. The bonus card is redeemable from May 11 through June 3.

Crumbl Cookies – Treat mom to Crumbl’s brand-new, limited-edition Mother’s Day Bundl, starting at $17.99. Choose from a 6-pack or 12-pack of pink velvet heart cakes, pink sugar cookies and chocolate-covered strawberry cookies, packaged with exclusive Mother’s Day toppers for a celebratory feel. Pre-orders begin Apr. 20 for pickup from May 4-9.

Del Frisco’s Grille – Del Frisco’s Grille is serving up a special Prime & Divine meal ($69) for mom from May 8–10, featuring a prime 10-ounce hanger steak topped with grilled shrimp and garlic butter, with her choice of hand-mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus or creamed spinach on the side. She can also enjoy a special Mother’s Day cocktail with Aperol, vodka, prosecco and mint — aptly called Favorite Child ($16) – from May 1–10. If you’re not looking to dine out that weekend, however, you can take advantage of a special Mother’s Day gift card deal where you get a $20 Reward Card for every $100 in gift cards purchased, available online and in-store now through May 10.

Denny’s – Denny’s is expected to bring back its Mother’s Day Slammin’ Breakfast in Bed deal this Mother’s Day weekend. In the past, diners received $10 off a $30+ delivery or pickup order with an in-app or online code. But if that’s not on the menu for your mom’s day, you can still snag a $25 Denny’s gift card and get a $5 bonus coupon, now through June 21. Or, get mom an official pair of pajamas with an adorable allover print of Denny’s Slammy the pancake mascot!

Einstein Bros. Bagels – It’s expected that the free heart-shaped bagel promotion will return to Einstein Bros. Bagels this Mother’s Day. The freebie is included when you purchase a half-dozen or dozen heart bagels, or a Brunch Box online, in-app and in-store from May 7–10. You can also get 20% off gift cards when you order them online, maximizing mom’s bagel breakfasts for many mornings to come.

Fazoli’s – Participating locations of the fast-casual Italian restaurant will offer a free fettuccine Alfredo or spaghetti (with meat sauce or marinara) with entree purchase from May 8–12. Just use code MOTHER26 when placing your order online.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Treat mom to a two-course weekend brunch ($58) or a two-course filet-and-lobster pairing ($85) at Fleming’s, available May 9 and 10 only. Also be sure to take advantage of Fleming’s special gift card deal: Get a $20 bonus for every $100 spent on gift cards, now through June 21.

Maple Street Biscuit Company – The fan-favorite Five & Dime deal returns on Saturday, May 9 this year, just in time to fuel all your Mother’s Day weekend festivities. The biscuit sandwich features hand-breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar, an egg and gravy on a scratch-made biscuit for just $5.10. And for all those moms dining on Mother’s Day proper, they’ll receive $5.10 to put towards their next visit.

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Morton’s will feature a special Mother’s Day menu from May 7-10 – including filet mignon, grilled shrimp and jumbo lump crab cakes – priced from $79. There will also be a Mother’s Day-exclusive cocktail, The Matriarch, made with Ketel One Citroen, Grand Marnier and lavender.

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Treat mom to a gorgeous, handcrafted bundt cake, Bundtini or Bundtlet Tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes this Mother’s Day. The expanded Mother’s Day cake decorations elevate the yummy desserts, and the return of the brand’s beloved strawberry cheesecake swirl flavor is perfect for the season. You can also enter the 2026 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win $4,000.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Dine in or pick up Perry’s special Mother’s Day offerings on Sunday, May 10, including a 10-ounce filet stuffed roast ($49), a three-course pork chop Sunday supper ($49) and off-menu brunch-inspired cocktails ($14).

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Enjoy a special Mother’s Day brunch (starting at $45) at Ruth’s Chris, including standouts like a lobster frittata, shrimp and grits, espresso martinis and mimosas made with hand-squeezed orange juice. Available May 9 and 10 until 3 p.m.

SusieCakes – SusieCakes has unveiled a selection of limited-time desserts in honor of Mom, all beautifully decorated with the bakery’s handcrafted, nostalgic charm. Highlights include the SusieCakes x Summer Water Strawberry Rosé Cupcake, Tulip Frosted Sugar Cookies, a shareable box of four “I Love You Mom” cupcakes and the SusieBouquet Cake that resembles a blooming flower bouquet. Cakes arrive in-store on Apr. 27, while cookies and cupcakes will be available May 3–10. Pre-orders are open now, and you can even have cakes shipped nationwide in time for Mother Day’s, if you order by May 7.

White Castle – Cure mom’s craving for the Castle with 20% off any online or app order from May 8–10 with code WCMOM. Or, if you’re visiting a White Castle location, score the BOGO combo deal from May 9–11.

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