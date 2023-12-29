Mother and Children Escape Early Morning House Fire in Murfreesboro

December 29, 2023 – A mother and two children made it safely out of a burning home on Teresa Lane in Murfreesboro at 5:50 a.m., Fri., Dec. 29.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the right side of the home, spreading into the interior attic area. Water was applied to the exterior to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews checked the inside to make sure no one was inside. The mother and her children were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. The father was not home.

The fire is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Fire crews with Ladder 11, Ladder 1, Engine 9, Engine 10, Rescue 11, Battalion Chiefs 1 & 2, and Safety 1 & 2 assisted with the fire.

