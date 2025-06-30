Motel Guest Evacuated Following Fire in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Department (MFRD) firefighters evacuated guests from the Regal Inn after a fire broke out in a room under renovation on Friday, June 27. There were no injuries.

Firefighters responded to the motel on S. Church Street shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from multiple areas of the building. They quickly extinguished the fire, which damaged two units.

The MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

