Most Wanted Suspect Apprehended in Williamson County

September 13, 2024 – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has successfully apprehended Michael Van Dobbs, a fugitive wanted for criminal homicide out of Maury County.

Dobbs, 48, was taken into custody at approximately 7:00 PM near Garrison Road and Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County.

Dobbs, who is a suspect in the murder of Harold “B.J” Grisham, had been the subject of a multi-agency search after a #TNMostWanted Alert was issued. He was last seen near the Garrison Creek Trail Head on the Natchez Trace Scenic Trail, wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, black shorts.

A tip from an alert citizen who recognized Dobbs in the area and immediately notified law enforcement enabled deputies to locate and apprehend Dobbs without incident.

Dobbs is now in custody and will face charges stemming from the criminal homicide investigation in Maury County.

Source: WCSO

