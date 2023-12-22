Most Murfreesboro City Offices Closing Dec. 25, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1

In observance of the holidays, City of Murfreesboro offices and facilities will be closed Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, and most offices will also be closed Tuesday, December 26, 2023. In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, some Murfreesboro offices and recreational facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Solid Waste will operate a normal schedule the week of Dec. 19-22, 2023. There will be no garbage collection Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. Monday will move to Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday will move to Wednesday Dec. 27. There will also be no Solid Waste garbage collection on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Monday’s collection will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Tuesday’s collection will be moved to Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Solid Waste requests that garbage carts be placed to the street the night before collection.

Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not operate Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in observance of the holidays, as well as New Year’s Day, Monday Jan. 1, 2024. Murfreesboro Transit does not run on Sundays.

Old Fort and Bloomfield Links golf courses will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, but open normal hours on Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, weather permitting.

The Senior Center will be closed Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. The center will be open regular hours, Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Senior Center will also close at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31 and be closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024. but open regular hours, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Adams Tennis Facility will be closed Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Monday Dec. 25. Adams will operate regular hours Dec. 26 and close New Year’s Eve, Sunday. Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. Adams will be closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024, and open regular hours on Jan. 2, 2024.

Recreational Facilities:

McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, Sports*Com, Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village, Bradley Academy Museum, and Adams Tennis Facility will be closed Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. All recreational facilities will be open regular hours, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

McFadden and Cannonsburgh Village will be closed New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31. Patterson and Sports*Com will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31. All facilities will be closed New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Facilities will be open regular hours, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The Main Parks & Recreation Office will be closed Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, as well as Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation after the Christmas holiday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. City business offices will resume their regular hours of operation after the New Year’s holiday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.