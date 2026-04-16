Morris selected Sheriff’s 2026 Telecommunicator of the Year

Congratulations to Dispatcher Briana Morris, who was chosen the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s 2026 Telecommunicator of the Year.

Communications Lt. Alicia Frogge said Morris received the award from the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District. The Telecommunicator of the Year is recognized each April during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 12-18.

This week honors public safely communicators and thanks them for their service to their communities. Morris received nominations from Sgt. Bobbie Shenefield and Cpl. Riley Stone.

Sgt. Shenefield said Morris is an outstanding team member known for her reliability and willingness to adjust her schedule to ensure shift coverage. She maintains a calm and level-headed demeanor, which allows her to navigate even the most challenging calls effectively. Her strong initiative is evident as she proactively completes tasks without being asked by supervision.

“Briana provides valuable guidance to others, confidently delegates tasks, and does so with a humble, team-oriented attitude,” Shenefield said. “Despite being the least senior operator on our shift, she demonstrates impressive leadership skills and diligently keeps up with the constantly evolving policies and procedures.

“Furthermore, she is a detail-oriented Communications Training Officer (CTO) and volunteers her time to contribute to the Peer Support Program,” Shenefield said. “Briana is highly respected by her shift and those she trains. She has become a vital asset to our division, training program and Peer Support Team.”

Cpl. Riley Stone said he agreed with Sgt. Shenefield.

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“I think this is perfect for her this year,” Stone said. “Briana has helped me many times with scheduling. She changes her shifts if needed, even though she has two children and her plate is full. She has been very helpful and just in general, she’s very consistent.”

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