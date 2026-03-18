Morgan Wallen to Perform at The Pinnacle

SiriusXM and 19x Billboard Music Award winner Morgan Wallen announced the launch of Morgan Wallen Radio, a new exclusive year-round country music channel debuting on April 7 on channel 64 and the SiriusXM app. To celebrate the new channel, SiriusXM will host a special, intimate live performance by Morgan Wallen at The Pinnacle in Nashville on Thursday, April 2, the first time Wallen has performed in Nashville since 2024.

Additionally, Morgan Wallen Radio will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles from launch on April 7 through May 6, giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.

Morgan Wallen Radio, curated and presented by Wallen, will include his biggest hits and fan favorites. In addition to his catalog, subscribers will hear hand-picked songs from Wallen’s musical influences and unexpected favorites. Listeners will also hear exclusive commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the country megastar on the making of his music, artists that have left a major impact on him, and untold stories from the road as he prepares for his upcoming Still The Problem 23-date stadium tour. Plus, drop-ins from the people that make up Wallen’s life on and off the stage.

The new channel will feature specialty programming including:

– Still The Problem Tour Segments: Morgan takes listeners behind the scenes on his stadium tour, setlists and rehearsal stories. Featuring drop-ins from his band and opening acts on the road with Morgan.

– 808 to 865: Tune in Saturday nights on Morgan Wallen Radio, where Morgan spins his favorite hip-hop tracks and influences.

– One Track At A Time: Morgan shares his favorite new music and recent finds exclusively on Morgan Wallen Radio, one track at a time.

“Listeners can expect to hear a lot of things that I listen to on a day-to-day basis, which is probably a lot different than what most people expect,” shared Wallen. “I will be personally curating the music so they will get a glimpse into my world. I’m excited for everyone to hear it.”

“Morgan Wallen is undeniably one of the most influential forces shaping and creating music today,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. “At SiriusXM, we’re always looking for ways to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and this launch does just that — from a channel curated by Morgan himself to an exclusive concert experience that gives listeners unprecedented access to his music, his influences, and his live performance.”

Wallen will celebrate the channel’s launch with a recorded, intimate live performance at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN on April 2. SiriusXM subscribers and fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show – click HERE for full details. If you do not live in the Nashville, TN area, you can also enter for your chance to win a VIP trip to the concert – click HERE for full details.

That exclusive live performance will kick-start the channel launch on Tuesday, April 7 at 5:00 pm ET. The one-of-a-kind show will bring the energy and impact of Morgan Wallen’s upcoming Still The Problem Tour into one of the most intimate venues he has played in years, for a lucky audience of SiriusXM subscribers.

Wallen’s performance continues SiriusXM’s tradition of presenting special concerts that place some of the world’s biggest stadium acts into intimate venues, creating rare, up-close experiences for fans. Previous artists who have performed in these exclusive settings for SiriusXM listeners include Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Metallica, and more.

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