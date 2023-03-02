Morgan Wallen to Host Free Acoustic Show at Bridgestone

When Morgan Wallen extended his 2023 World Tour, there were no dates in Tennessee but now, that’s changed. Tomorrow, Friday, March 3 Wallen will host a free concert at Bridgestone Arena.

In a video on social media, Wallen shared, “I want to let my fans know I’m doing a free show at Bridgestone Arena tomorrow night..”

The show will be acoustic, tickets will be available at the box office at Bridgestone Arena starting at 10 am today, March 2. Fans are only allowed two tickets.

MORE BRIDGESTONE ARENA NEWS

Entry to the box office will begin at the Nissan SoBro Entrance located on Demonbruen Street. Fans will be required to go thru security screening. For faster entry, leave your bags at home.

Box office will open today from 10 am – 5 pm and tomorrow 10 am – 4 pm. The box office is located at the arena-501 Broadway, Nashville.