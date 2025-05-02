Morgan Wallen Radio Debuts on SiriusXM

SiriusXM and country superstar Morgan Wallen announced the launch of Morgan Wallen Radio, an exclusive new country music channel that brings fans closer to the man behind the music ahead of his fourth studio album release, I’m The Problem.

The limited-run channel is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 57 and on the SiriusXM app through May 31.

Morgan Wallen Radio, curated by Wallen himself, features his biggest hits, deep cuts, and all 37 tracks from his new album. In addition to his own music, Wallen hand-picked songs from musical influences, unexpected favorites and close friends. Listeners will also hear exclusive commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the country megastar on the making of his new album, his upcoming I’m The Problem stadium tour, favorite collaborations, untold stories from on and off the road, and much more.

The first two weeks of the channel set the stage for Friday, May 16, when I’m The Problem drops at midnight. Pre-save HERE.

Starting May 16, Morgan Wallen Radio will feature a back-to-back album playback all weekend long, spinning all 37 tracks, with commentary from Wallen and check-ins with fans at his Nashville bar, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. It’s an opportunity for Morgan Wallen super fans to learn the new album by heart, while getting the inside scoop from the artist himself.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

