Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty in Chair-Throwing Case

December 12, 2024 – Country artist and newly titled CMA Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen, made a court appearance today in Nashville regarding the case in which he threw a chair from the rooftop of a Broadway bar, reports WKRN. In April 2024, Wallen was arrested after throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s on Broadway. The chair landed on the sidewalk next to two Metro Nashville Police Officers.

Wallen pleaded guilty to two charges of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. The judge approved suspending the sentence of 11 months and 29 days. Wallen will serve seven days of incarceration in a DUI education center. Wallen will also be under supervised probation for two years.

The defense attorney for Wallen, Worrick Robinson, and the Davidson County Attorney’s office worked toward a plea deal where the previous charges of felony reckless endangerment were changed to misdemeanor charges.

After Wallen’s court appearance, his attorney issued the following statement.

Earlier today, Morgan Wallen appeared in a Davidson County Circuit Court with Judge Cynthia Chappell presiding, where he entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee’s Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction. The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years -one year for each misdemeanor charges of wreckless endangerment-pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement. Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months , directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation.

