Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief

Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief.

Wallen shared on Instagram,“My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states,” the country superstar shared in an Instagram story post. “It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help.”

In response to the donation, Trevor Riggin, Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services, shared,“We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee.”

American Red Cross shared how others can help on their website. The Red Cross emergency response vehicles have been deployed from all over the country. They are distributing meals, water, and critical relief supplies in some of the hardest-hit areas that are accessible. You can help by making a financial donation by visiting redcross.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word HELENE to 90999. Financial donations for Hurricane Helene enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

