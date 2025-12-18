Morgan Wallen Becomes Highest Certified Country Artist of All Time

After recently becoming Billboard’s Top Artist of 2025 and entering Spotify’s coveted Billions Club with three singles – “Whiskey Glasses,” “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone and “Last Night” – surpassing one billion streams on the platform, Morgan Wallen’s consumption success is now landing him a new accolade as RIAA’s highest certified Country artist of all time.

With 239.5 million certified singles (solo + collaborations) and 26 million albums, Wallen simultaneously becomes the third most-certified artist, all-genre (succeeding only Drake and Taylor Swift for solo titles); and the No. 2 digital singles-certified solo artist, all-genre. The recognition comes just seven years after receiving his first Gold certifications for “The Way I Talk” and “Up Down” in 2018, followed by “Whiskey Glasses” in 2019 – which is officially 13x Platinum certified today.

“Morgan Wallen’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. A trajectory powered through deep fan connection, multiple creative collaborations and partnerships with Big Loud and Republic Records. Less than a decade after earning his first Gold singles, he has officially become the highest RIAA certified Country artist with 265.5M units, including credits on five Diamond-certified or higher singles! The sheer volume of streams behind this achievement speaks to how actively audiences continue to show up and his sustained journey reshaping modern music. Congratulations on this new height as Morgan and his team set their sights on the next,” shares RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

With the May 2025 release of his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, Wallen solidified his footing as “one of the biggest stars in the music world right now,” according to Billboard. The project was recently named Apple Music’s No. 1 album worldwide and Spotify’s No. 1 album in the U.S. all-genre for 2025. Now, just seven months after its release, I’m The Problem is 4x Platinum certified, while 22 of its 37 songs are Gold-certified or higher. Additionally, every song on previously released albums If I Know Me and Dangerous: The Double Album (including the bonus configuration) is now RIAA certified.

Prior albums Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time, which landed No. 1 and No. 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century, respectively, are now each 9x Platinum certified. Additionally, “Last Night,” which spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart; and three week Country radio No. 1 “Wasted On You” are each 12x Platinum.

In total, Wallen now has five singles that are Diamond-certified or higher, including the newly Diamond certified “Heartless,” his 2019 collaboration with Diplo.

Wallen recently announced his 2026 Still The Problem Tour. Promoted by AEG Presents – with the exception of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama show, which is produced by Live Nation – Wallen’s 12-city, 23-date Still The Problem stadium tour will kick off on April 10, 2026 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Wallen will play two nights in most locations, including stops at four major college football stadiums: Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan’s Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett join as direct support, with Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry and Hudson Westbrook as second-of-four and Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten as first-of-four.

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. Those donations enabled MWF to contribute over $600,000 worth of instruments to schools in need across U.S. touring cities in 2025, in addition to a $30,000 donation to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Jays Cares RBI program, totaling over $5 million distributed to-date. For more information, visit MorganWallenFoundation.org.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email