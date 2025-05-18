Morgan Freeman, Trisha Yearwood to Headline Special Performances at Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony has announced three additional concerts for the 2025/26 schedule: Morgan Freeman brings his celebration of Delta Blues to Schermerhorn for Morgan Freeman’s Symphony Blues Experience with the Nashville Symphony on Friday, September 26, 2025; Trisha Yearwood presents an unforgettable holiday celebration on Tuesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 3, 2025; and Drew and Ellie Holcomb return for a holiday tradition on Friday, December 12, 2025. Tickets for Trisha Yearwood and Morgan Freeman’s Blues Experience are currently available for 2025/26 season ticket holders and donors of $500+. Single tickets will be available for both concerts beginning Monday, June 2 at 10:00 AM. Tickets for Drew and Ellie Holcomb are available now. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

Guided by the legendary voice of Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, this immersive experience fuses the raw, aching power of authentic Delta Blues with the grandeur of a symphony orchestra, creating a soundscape that is both deeply rooted and breathtakingly expansive. Through cinematic storytelling, masterful performances by true Blues artists, and sweeping orchestral arrangements, Symphonic Blues unveils the Delta’s profound cultural legacy and its indelible influence on music across the world. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/morganfreeman.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb – the Nashville-based husband and wife Americana duo – and The Neighbors return to Schermerhorn for a holiday tradition: their annual Christmas concert. Come ring in the most wonderful time of the year with this beloved couple. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/holcomb.

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the incomparable Trisha Yearwood with the Nashville Symphony! This heartwarming and unforgettable holiday celebration blends the festive spirit of Christmas with the power and emotion of Trisha Yearwood’s signature sound, all backed by the lush orchestrations of the Nashville Symphony. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/trishayearwood.

