More Charges Filed on Barricaded Suspect Mark Haynes

Four additional charges of aggravated assault were filed against an armed barricaded man who allegedly fired at Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday during a stand-off at his Bradyville Pike home.

Mark Haynes, 60, was charged with domestic aggravated assault after he allegedly shot several rounds at a relative’s car tire while the relative was driving, said Detective Lt. Todd Sparks.

When deputies responded to the call, Haynes barricaded himself.

Deputies communicated with him but he did not surrender. The SWAT Team responded with Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Fire Rescue firefighters, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Metro Nashville Police’s Bomb Squad.

“He fired shots at four SWAT officers,” Sparks said.

No one suffered injuries. Haynes surrendered after six hours.

Detective Capt. Britt Reed said detectives are still investigating both shootings.

“More charges are possible,” Reed said.

Haynes is being held on $135,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Friday in General Sessions Court.