Montgomery Bell State Park to Host Candle Making Event

Montgomery Bell State Park will host a candle making event on February 21 from 2pm – 3pm.
In the 18th century, candles were an essential source of light. Join Ranger Paige in making your own candlesticks to take home.
Participants will meet at the Park Visitor Center, located at 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns TN, 37029.
The cost is $10 per person.
Participants must be 7 years or older, ages 7-15 must have a parent or guardian.
There is a limit of 15 participants, registration is required.
