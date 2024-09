Attention campers! The Montgomery Bell State Park campground will close for renovations beginning November 1, 2024.

These improvements are anticipated to be finished by fall 2025.

Day visits will still be welcome, and backcountry camping can be arranged by contacting the park office. All day-use areas will remain open, and group camping will continue without interruption.

Follow the park’s Facebook page for updates.

