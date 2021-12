Start the year out right with a nature hike on the Ore Pit trail on January 1st from 10-11 am.

Join ranger Tim at Church Hollow parking lot (Montgomery Bell State Park 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN 37029) for this one-mile hike where we will talk about the history and nature of the area. This hike is an easy one-mile hike with some hills.

Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/montgomery-bell/#/?event=first-hike-2022 for more information.