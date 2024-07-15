Montell Fish’s Tour Stopping in Nashville

R&B sensation Montell Fish announces his forthcoming North American tour CHARLOTTE in promotion of his album of the same name dropping Friday, August 23rd via Virgin Music.

The 20+ date tour will canvas the United States and Canada, beginning on September 11th in Boston, MA, and stopping at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on September 17th.

The tour’s pre-sale will begin July 16th at 10 a.m. local time and wrap on Thursday, July 18th, at 10 p.m. local time. The public on-sale will begin Friday, July 19th, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

