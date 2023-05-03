MNPD Delays Release of Covenant Shooter’s Manifesto Despite Lawsuit, Calls from TN Leaders

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised to delay the release of the Covenant School shooter’s personal documents following a lawsuit filed by the Tennessee Firearms Association.

On May 3, 2023 MNPD released the following statement:

“Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court.”

On Monday, March 27th, The Covenant School in Nashville suffered a tragic loss when former student Audrey Hale entered the school armed with weapons and took the lives of three children and three adults. Hale was later killed by two MNPD officers.

During an investigation of the scene, MNPD found a manifesto with several writings about other locations, a map of the school, and drawings of how she would enter.

In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School.

Now, Tennessee lawmakers and other groups are calling upon the Nashville police to release the shooter’s personal documents to the public.

According to WKRN, Tennessee Republicans say the documents are critical to know the motive behind the shooting before the special session on gun law reform is held later this year.

On April 28, 2023, a Hendersonville resident who works with the National Police Association filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County asking the court to order MNPD to release records that relate to the Covenant School shooting.

MNPD has denied access to the records, claiming that it’s a part of an ongoing investigation.

The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia.