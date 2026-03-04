MNAA Bolsters Leadership Team with New Director Appointments

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) today announced two additions to the Authority’s leadership roster. These appointments demonstrate the organization’s commitment to not only developing and promoting leaders internally but also recruiting top talent to join the ranks of Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, and John C. Tune Airport®, also known as JWN®.

“The aviation industry experience held by these newly appointed individuals positions them to provide decisive leadership on the airport’s behalf during this pivotal period of our growth that depends on strategic cross-departmental coordination and execution of our financial capital,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “We look forward to seeing firsthand the positive impact they will have on supporting our mission and enhancing the passenger experience as we continue to build a world-class airport for a world-class city.”

Caleb Douglas, formerly Operations Construction Manager, has been promoted to Director, Operations Planning & Project Coordination

Caleb Douglas has been promoted to Director, Operations Planning & Project Coordination, where he will support and lead coordination on numerous projects pertaining to the airport’s development, including New Horizon, the airport’s current $3 billion growth and expansion plan. He will provide representation during project planning and delivery, ensuring project impacts are kept to a minimum for travelers and that key customer operational needs are met before, during and after project completion.

Douglas joined MNAA in 2021 as an operations specialist, and was promoted to senior operations specialist, then terminal operations supervisor within a few years. Prior to his current role, he served as operations construction manager, where he acted as the liaison between operations and construction, collaborating on solutions for complex projects and high-priority matters. Douglas also held various operational roles at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) before joining MNAA.

As an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) through the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), Douglas brings a proven depth of expertise, dedication to the aviation industry and leadership to his new role.

Douglas is an alumnus of Middle Tennessee State University, where he has a Bachelor of Science in aerospace management and a Master of Aeronautical Science in aviation safety and security management.

Samantha Hamilton, Director, Financial Planning – Capital

Samantha Hamilton has been appointed as Director, Financial Planning – Capital, where she will provide strategic oversight of the Authority’s capital financial programs, managing funding strategies, debt modeling, cash flow forecasting, grants, and the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) program. Her expertise will ensure financial planning aligns with long-term organizational goals and regulatory requirements, supporting the Authority’s vision for sustainable growth and operational excellence while overseeing the annual five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), developing financial models, and guiding decision-making through accurate analysis and reporting.

Prior to joining MNAA, Hamilton garnered more than a decade of experience in capital budgeting, financial analysis, and project controls at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), including the management of DFW’s rolling 10-year, $10 billion+ CIP. As a senior airline development specialist at DFW, Hamilton coordinated with airline stakeholders to approve the strategic shift to the new $4.02B expanded and accelerated Terminal F project, ensuring alignment with stakeholder requirements and securing key project buy-in.

Hamilton holds the Certified Member (C.M.) designation, as well as an Airport Certified Employee (ACE) in both finance and Safety Management Systems. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas in Arlington.

