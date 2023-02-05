MLS Season Pass is Now Available Worldwide on the Apple TV App

Fans can now sign up for MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service now available on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions. To get ready for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, fans can enjoy a wide variety of on-demand content that celebrates the action, excitement, and distinct culture of MLS, including content from MLS clubs, 2023 player profiles, the best league and club highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of classic matches, and documentary-style vignettes.

Once the season kicks off on February 25, MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts — a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

“Having accessibility is huge for the sport. It’s going to help grow MLS not only domestically, but internationally. You’ll have eyes all over watching our games,” said Kellyn Acosta, Los Angeles Football Club midfielder. “We talk about how we want the league to continue to grow and bridge the gap in comparison with other leagues, and I think having this Apple partnership is a step in the right direction. Leading into the World Cup in 2026, you want to build momentum and gain more exposure, and I think this partnership is going to truly be beautiful. I know my family is excited to have all the games in one place, and I think it’s going to be huge for the league and for the sport in the US.”

“It never really crossed my mind that a partnership like this would really alleviate a lot of those stresses for so many of our fans, our families, our friends, and for the players too, because we watch MLS all the time,” said Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC’s midfielder. “So it’s a good feeling to know that the league understands these issues and has done a really good job to put a deal together that can put us in a better position to bring MLS to the world. I’ve only been in the league for six years, but the amount of growth is mind-blowing. So I think this is only scratching the surface with this Apple deal, and I’m really happy that they’ve done it.”

Fans can visit mlssoccer.com/schedule to see the full 2023 MLS season schedule, including which matches are available for free on the Apple TV app during the first month. Additional free matches will be added regularly throughout the season.

The Ultimate Destination for MLS Fans

MLS Season Pass will be home to the most expansive and accessible content lineup ever for MLS fans, including all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, as well as hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games during the season. Every match features the ability for fans to join the action live or watch it from the start.

MLS Season Pass will also feature pregame shows and a postgame wrap-up to close each night. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the first matches on the East Coast to the final whistle of the West Coast contests (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET).

On match days, all the live and upcoming matches for the day will be prominently featured on MLS Season Pass, so fans can quickly see what they want to watch. On non-match days, fans can enjoy match previews, club sizzle videos to get pumped for the next showdown, highlights, replays, and more great content. As the season goes on, MLS Season Pass will feature weekly shows, match-winning goals, great saves, and other highlights from the week — all curated to highlight the best of the action across the entire league.

All matches will feature both English- and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

Spearheading the MLS Season Pass coverage will be a team of talented broadcasters and soccer legends, whose passion for the game will help showcase all of the MLS action and compelling storylines. Fans can visit the MLS website to learn about the MLS Season Pass broadcast team. The complete on-air broadcast team and the full production plan for MLS Season Pass will be announced soon.

Dedicated Club Pages

Fans can select their favorite club for a more personalized experience throughout the Apple TV app. Once a fan selects a favorite club, their matches will automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so they will never miss a moment. Fans can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever their match is about to start.

Each club page will offer fans a single destination to find everything there is to watch on their club. Fans can explore live matches, match previews, and other key club content, including interviews and replays. Fans will also find a schedule of all matches for their club, and enjoy featured stories and highlights that are updated regularly.

More Ways for Fans to Celebrate MLS

Beginning today, fans can enjoy club-curated playlists featuring songs and artists that embody the cultures of those clubs, as well as two MLS-inspired playlists exclusively on Apple Music, with more music content coming throughout the season. Fans can visit apple.co/AM-MLS on iPhone, iPad, or Mac to be directed right to the MLS experience on Apple Music.

When the season kicks off on February 25, fans can visit Apple Maps to explore dedicated Match Day Guides created by MLS clubs, including Atlanta United, Nashville SC, and Toronto FC, and find recommendations for local bars and restaurants to catch a game, detailed information about their stadiums, and more. Maps is also launching several new custom-designed three-dimensional landmarks of MLS Stadiums in time for the season openers, including Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; Lumen Field in Seattle; and Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new My Sports section on the Apple TV app across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV for users to easily follow their favorite clubs, teams, and leagues.2 Fans can visit apple.co/MySportsMLS on iPhone or iPad to be directed right to the Apple TV app and follow their favorite Major League Soccer clubs, and get alerts before upcoming games, follow scores in real time, and more.

My Sports also makes it easy to get personalized, real-time sports coverage from Apple News. Fans can stay up to speed with the best stories from top publications — plus get live scores, schedules, standings, and highlights.

Fans can ask Siri a wide variety of questions related to MLS, including schedules, scores, standings, club rosters, and player stats.3

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass

Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.4 A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

1This excludes Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup for viewers in Mexico.

2 My Sports is not available in all countries and regions.

3Siri availability, features, and commands vary by language and country or region.