MJ the Musical to Make its Nashville Debut in 2025

The smash-hit musical, MJ, will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall April 29 – May 11, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Nashville in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Jamaal Fields-Green plays the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. He is joined on tour by Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Alaman Diadhiou (MJ/Michael Standby), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Ensemble), Brion Marquis Watson (Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Ensemble).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II.

