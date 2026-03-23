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Home College Sports Missouri State Edges MTSU in Wild 10-9 Slugfest

Missouri State Edges MTSU in Wild 10-9 Slugfest

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March 22, 2026 — Missouri State outlasted Middle Tennessee 10-9 in a back-and-forth slugfest at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo. The Bears rallied from an early 6-4 deficit with a decisive three-run seventh inning to claim the Conference USA victory in front of 562 fans.

Middle Tennessee (12-12, 2-4 CUSA) struck early with a three-run first inning and Dean O’Neill’s three-run homer in the second for a 6-4 lead. Back-to-back solo shots from Nathan Brewer and Layne Akers in the fifth stretched it to 8-5, but Missouri State (15-7, 5-1 CUSA) kept clawing back. Brant Kragel’s two-run double in the fifth cut the deficit, and a three-run seventh — capped by Bryce Cermenelli’s go-ahead RBI single — gave the Bears a 10-8 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Brock Lucas (3-2) earned the win with 3.1 innings of relief. Landen Burch (4-3) took the loss. Curry Sutherland recorded the final out for the save.

Key performers

Player Stats
Owen Nowak (MT) 3-for-5, 2 R, BB
Cooper Clapp (MT) 3-for-4, R, BB, 3B, SB
Logan Fyffe (MOS) 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B
Brock Lucas (MOS) 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K (W)

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