Missing Teen Last Seen at Basketball Game at MTSU

MTSU Police are searching for a missing teen.
Ja’Cayia Alsup left a basketball game at the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2025. She is described as:
- 17-years-old
- 110lbs
- 5.2 Feet
She was last seen wearing a black track jacket, brown leggings, gray shoes, glasses, a silver necklace, and a brown wristlet. She has been entered into NCIC as missing.
If you have any information that could help us find her, please contact Detective Sergeant Trevor Cheney at: 615-904-8464.
