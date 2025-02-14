Missing Teen Last Seen at Basketball Game at MTSU

MTSU Police are searching for a missing teen.

Ja’Cayia Alsup left a basketball game at the Murphy Center on Feb. 8, 2025. She is described as:

17-years-old

110lbs

5.2 Feet

She was last seen wearing a black track jacket, brown leggings, gray shoes, glasses, a silver necklace, and a brown wristlet. She has been entered into NCIC as missing.

If you have any information that could help us find her, please contact Detective Sergeant Trevor Cheney at: 615-904-8464.

