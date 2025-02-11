Missing Teen: Jaden Beane of Murfreesboro

Jaden Beane left home on his own on Feb. 10. He is described as:

17 years old

5’11”

135lbs

It’s unknown exactly what he was wearing. He could possibly be wearing dark gray jeans or sweatpants, and a dark coat or sweatshirt.

Jaden left his cell phone at his home. He has been entered missing in NCIC as missing.

If you have any information that could help us locate him please contact Detective Lance Hofmeister at, call Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5587.

