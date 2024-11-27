Missing Teen: Arianah Denwiddie of Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police are searching for 14-year-old Arianah Denwiddie who was reported missing by her mother on November 25.

The mother last saw her on River Rock Blvd. It was reported that she possibly met an unknown boy by the AMC Theater on Cason Lane.

She is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds

She doesn’t have her cell phone with her. Denwiddie has been entered into NCIC as missing.

If you have any infor, pleace call Det. Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587.

