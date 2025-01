Murfreesboro Police say 17-year-old Keyonte Smith voluntarily left home on January 2 and didn’t return.

Smith was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black skull cap.

The missing teen is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs. Smith has been entered into NCIC as missing.

If you know where Smith can be located, call Detective Homeister at 629-201-5587.

